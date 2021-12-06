Asantehene commended for promoting business in Ashanti

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital in Kumasi, Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for promoting businesses in the Ashanti Region.
He said businesses could only thrive when traditional rulers served as patrons and played instrumental roles to give such entities the necessary support.
Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei was speaking to the media after he joined sympathisers to pay homage to the Asantehene during the celebration of the Awukudae at the Manhyia Palace last week.
Traditional festival
Awukudae, an important festival on the Asante traditional calender, is celebrated on Wednesdays nine times in a year in 42-day intervals. Like the 'Akwasidae' festival celebrated on a Sunday, Awukudae is part of the celebrations within the 'Adae’ festival cycle.
Archbishop Prof. Dr Anane Frempong thanked the Asantehene for his counsel when he started the non-surgical treatment of piles at the Asafo-Agyei Hospital.
“Nana, you were present during my 70th birthday celebration to encourage me on my quest to make the Asafo-Agyei Hospital the leading facility of piles treatment in the world.
“You have been a pillar of advice that has urged me on to continue with the good work of serving man through the non-surgical way of treating piles using the haemorrhoidectomy method I introduced in 1991, which so many people across the world have benefitted from,” he said.
Bible school project
Archbishop Prof. Dr Anane Frempong announced plans to open a theological university in Kumasi next year.
He said the facility, which would be known as the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry University, would be a centre of higher theological learning.
“As a former lecturer myself at a Bible school, I’ve observed that knowledge about the word of God is lacking among people and even church leaders.
As such I hope the institution has come at the opportune time to salvage the situation,” he added.
Archbishop Prof. Anane Frempong was accompanied by Rev. Akwasi Mensah of the Oasis Church, Kumasi; the Founder and Overseer, Glorious Action Chapel International, Bishop Michael Otchere; Very Rev. Simon Kodzo Gollo of the Glorious Action Chapel International, and Bishop Richmond Cobbina of the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry.