Asantehene assists to raise funds for Bible translation

A fund-raising event as part of a project aimed at obtaining the requisite financing for the translation of the Bible into all Ghanaian languages by 2020 has been held in Kumasi.
Under the project, dubbed: “Operation Cover the Land; Completing Bible translations in Ghana - Vision 2020”, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene, will be assisted by the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and Rev. Dr Kwabena Darko to establish a financial patrons’ platform to help raise a targeted amount of GH¢2,000,000 for that purpose.
Rev. Dr Darko said translating the “Holy Book” into all the dialects spoken in the country was essential for the growth of Christianity in all cultures and traditions, while also taking the gospel of Christ to every corner of the country.
He said the translations would be done by both the Bible Society of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT) within the framework of partnerships with local churches, which would lead to a great transformational impact.
The project will commence with the translation of 10 Ghanaian languages that have no scriptures at all — Anyin Awutu /Afutu, Chakali, Chala, Abron/bono, spoken by some ethnic groups in the Western, Central and Northern regions.
Rev. Dr Darko said the Bible Society had also started work in Cherepon/Kere, Dwang/Bekye larteh and Jwira/Pepesa and that Old Testament translations would be done for languages that already had the New Testament translation.
They are Adele, Hanga, Hausa, Mamprusi, Avatime, Nkonya, Sisaala paasaal and Nawuuri.
The Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT), Rev. Sayibu Imoro, said Bible translation started in 1866, adding that from 1962 to 2018, 14 whole Bibles had been translated into the mother tongues of Ghana.
He pledged the GILBT’s preparedness to help the country contribute to the global goal that all languages should have scriptures by 2025.
The Finance Minister, Mr Ofori-Atta, said the heavens would be opened on the country if the project was successful and urged all to put their resources into the project. - GNA