ASA Savings and Loans supports New Life Children's Home International

The Lashibi Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated food items and toiletries to the New Life Children's Home International.
The gesture forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility.
The Ashaiman Area Manager of the company, Mr Eugene Owusu Biney and the Lashibi Business Centre Manager, Ms Beatrice Mensah, donated the items worth GH¢ 8,150.00 to the orphanage today, August 18,2022, at Nungua in the Greater Accra region.
Items donated were six bags of rice, five cartons of milo, five cartons of milk, 10 packs of tissue paper, 10 packs of indomie noodles, two gallons of vegetable cooking oil, and a bag of Sugar.
Corporate social responsibility
Mr Owusu Biney said ASA Savings and Loans has a culture of making sure they serve the interest of their business districts.
He urged middle income earners who seek loans for their businesses to visit their offices as they offer flexible credit facilities.
The Lashibi Business Centre Manager, Ms Beatrice Mensah commended the staff and management of the orphanage for their dedicated service to the children in the orphanage.
She also appealed to the management of the orphanage to judiciously use the items donated to serve their purposes.
Appreciation
The Chief of Otinnor Nungua who is also the Manager of New Life Children's Home International, Nii Afotey Botwe expressed his gratitude for the gestures, promising that the items will be used to achieve the purpose for which they were donated.
"I thank ASA Savings and Loans for their initiative. This would go in a long way to help the orphanage. It is my prayer that their business prosper so that we can see more of this from them," he said.