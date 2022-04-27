Armed Forces present items to Chief Imam

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have presented assorted items and cash of GH¢5,000 to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to support this year’s Ramadan festivities.
The items included cartons of bottled water, bags of rice, cartons of soft drinks, gallons of cooking oil and two rams.
A delegation from the GAF that paid a visit to the National Chief Imam at his residence in Accra yesterday to make the presentation also used the occasion to wish him a belated 103rd birthday.
The delegation, led by the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama, and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, included other high-ranking senior officers.
Peace builder
In a brief speech, Vice-Admiral Amoama said the GAF recognised the role Sheikh Sharubutu continued to play in peace-building in the country.
Recalling his first visit to the National Chief Imam, the CDS said: “I came here when I was appointed CDS to introduce myself and seek your blessings for the duty I had been entrusted with.”
He added that thanks to the prayers, his tenure had been smooth and successful, so far, adding that it was worthy of note that the Chief Imam continued to pray for the country, the government and the GAF.
Gratitude and prayer
For his part, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his profound gratitude for the visit and the presentation and prayed to Allah to continue to grant the leadership of the GAF the wisdom to undertake their endeavours.
He also prayed for the nation to keep the peace intact, while Allah give people at the helm the wisdom to be good leaders.
Beacon of hope
Sheikh Sharubutu urged the GAF to continue to be a beacon of hope in the political architecture of the country.
He expressed the hope that the CDS and his team would be able to carry out their duties all the time, so that the country would continue to be peaceful.
The National Chief Imam told the story of his lineage and how his grandfather had once been a native military officer.