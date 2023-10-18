Claims by Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba false, Deloitte is auditing Cathedral project

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 18 - 2023 , 19:05

The reasons offered by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba as the basis for their resignation from the National Cathedral project board is based on "false" grounds, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has said.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah in a press statement reacting to their resignation said there was an ongoing audit by Deloitte and that the claim by the two respected clergymen that nothing had been done about contracting an independent audit firm to audit the Cathedral’s activities cannot be true.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, who is the General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide and Rev Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries on Tuesday announced their resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.

In a joint resignation letter, they cited failure on the part of the Board of the National Cathedral to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit their finances in order to ensure transparency and accountability to the people of Ghana.

"Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge," part of their letter read.

The two clergymen also claimed they had not received any update after their call for an audit earlier in January 2023.

The National Cathedral of Ghana is an elaborate 5000-seater auditorium which was borne out of a pledge, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then presidential candidate, made ahead of Election 2016.

It was his pledge that if God made him win the 2016 President Election and become President of Ghana, he was going to build a national cathedral to honour God.

Both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba were appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve on the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the much-talked about National Cathedral.

Reacting to the reasons for which Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba resigned from the Cathedral’s Board in a press statement dated October 18, 2023, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project said even though the two clergymen had missed some meetings of the Board of Trustees, they were duly briefed on the said meetings through minutes taken at the said meetings.

