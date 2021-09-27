AngloGold builds training facility for Obuasi physically challenged

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), as part of its initiative to ease the pains of the physically-challenged, has collaborated with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to construct and inaugurate a training and rehabilitation facility for such persons.
Among other things, the centre is to provide hands-on training for the physically challenged to enhance their employability through demand-driven skills.
The GH¢663,688 facility is to also help reduce post disability trauma and avoid discrimination through counselling, functional literacy and rehabilitation.
The centre will run courses on disability right, development and policies, electronic and electrical repairs, leather works and fashion design.
Skills
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, expressed the hope that the facility would help take away the heavy burden associated with disability and position them to acquire skills and knowledge to improve their standards of living.
"Aside improving their standard of living, it will also help mitigate unemployment cases among the physically challenged and the community at large," he said.
The regional minister called for proper maintenance in order to extend the lifespan of the facility.
The Managing Director, AGA, Dr Eric Asubonteng, said the mining firm viewed such collaboration as critical in its quest to position itself as partners in developing its host communities.
He said AGA's value of leaving communities with a sustainable future through the promotion of fundamental human rights and contributing to building productive, respectful and mutually beneficial partnerships was in sync with its vision and commitment to promote diversity and inclusion, not only at the workplace but also in communities.
“We are optimistic that this facility will help build the capacity of persons with disability to enhance their social and economic participation,” he added.
Dr Asubonteng announced that AGA had carried out consultations towards developing a long-term plan to reflect its collective aspirations and commitments towards the socio-economic development of its people.
Literate
The National President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, Rev. John Mefful, said he was confident that the facility would help the physically challenged grow as literate and acquire the requisite skills they needed.
He pleaded with stakeholders to help maintain the facility in order to achieve its intended purpose.
The Adansihemaa, Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, called for a timetable for the regular maintenance of the facility.