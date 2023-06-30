AngloGold Ashanti constructs disability-friendly washrooms in two communities

Daniel Kenu Jun - 30 - 2023 , 09:21

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), a prominent mining company, has successfully built and handed over disability-friendly washrooms with a capacity of 20 seats to the Anyimadukrom community and the Kwabrafo cluster of schools in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti region.

The initiative was undertaken in response to the communities' appeal for improved sanitation and general hygiene conditions.

The project, which cost GHS 630,000, aims to bring about transformation and positive change in the lives of the beneficiaries. Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, the Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent of AGA, affirmed the company's commitment to uplifting its host communities.

Despite the challenges faced by these communities, Mr. Oduro Agyei remains undeterred and assures them of AGA's dedication to making a positive impact.

He highlighted that AGA's Social Investment Policy aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to good health and well-being, quality education, and clean water and sanitation.

Mr. Oduro Agyei emphasized the company's intention to enhance the living standards of Obuasi, urging the locals to cultivate a maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the facilities.

The construction of the disability-friendly washrooms has brought relief to the community. Mr. Jones Agyemang, a representative of the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Obuasi East, acknowledged that the facility will alleviate the strain on existing resources, improve sanitation conditions, and help mitigate the spread of infections.

He expressed gratitude to AGA and all individuals who played significant roles in bringing the project to fruition.

Nana Takyi Mensah, who represented the Queen Mother of Akrokeri, extended appreciation to AGA for their generous gesture and appealed for more initiatives of a similar nature.

The completion of these disability-friendly washrooms signifies a step forward in promoting better sanitation and hygiene practices within the communities, showcasing AGA's commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact in the region.