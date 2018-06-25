Anglican church honours President Akufo-Addo, Asantehene and others

The Anglican Diocese of Kumasi has
honoured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his exemplary and dedicated leadership in serving the nation towards prosperity .
“Your promise to protect the national purse is appropriate and laudable, and your wish that Ghana lives beyond aid in future is the way to go," the citation said.
The citation read on behalf of the Anglican Church by the Diocesan Bishop of Kumasi, Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, commended the President for being the epitome of peace in the country.
It recounted the role he played in the 2012 Election Petition and even though he was not satisfied with the outcome, he accepted the verdict.
Event
The ceremony took place during the
It was under the theme: “Celebrating 45 Years of Our Existence to the Greater Glory of God."
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom II, were also
The Asantehene was commended for using his reign to ensure that imposters did not get enstooled as chiefs in the region.
The Minister of Education,
Also
Yinkah Sarfo
Most Rev. Prof. Yinkah Sarfo said since becoming president, Nana Akufo-Addo has worked tirelessly to
“You have been able to
He also commended the president for his welfare programmes such as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).
The Bishop hailed the president for putting to an end the erratic power supply popularly called ‘
Prof Yinkah Sarfo said the president's fight against illegal mining was very encouraging saying “although the battle against the canker is herculean, you will win ultimately, God being your helper."
“Your strong desire to build a National Cathedral confirms your commitment to put God first in all things and that the Anglican Church would continue to hold you in high esteem," he said.
Sermon
The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, Most Rev.
He used the occasion to commend President Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and all the awardees for their outstanding contributions towards the Anglican Church and Christians as a whole.
