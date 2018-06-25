Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Anglican church honours President Akufo-Addo, Asantehene and others

Author: Emmanuel Baah

The Anglican Diocese of Kumasi has honoured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his exemplary and dedicated leadership in serving the nation towards prosperity.

The church in a citation noted that, though President Akufo-Addo inherited a “messy economy,” he has instituted prudent economic measures to put the economy back on track.

“Your promise to protect the national purse is appropriate and laudable, and your wish that Ghana lives beyond aid in future is the way to go," the citation said.

The citation read on behalf of the Anglican Church by the Diocesan Bishop of Kumasi, Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, commended the President for being the epitome of peace in the country.

It recounted the role he played in the 2012 Election Petition and even though he was not satisfied with the outcome, he accepted the verdict.


Event

The ceremony took place during the 45th anniversary celebration of the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi on Sunday at the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi.

It was under the theme: “Celebrating 45 Years of Our Existence to the Greater Glory of God."

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom II, were also honoured for using chieftaincy to propel economic development and proper land administration.

The Asantehene was commended for using his reign to ensure that imposters did not get enstooled as chiefs in the region.

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng; and the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, were also honoured for their active participation in governance and their contribution towards the Ashanti region.

Also honoured was the Director of Newspapers at the Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh as well as 120 Bishop’s Badges, 20 protagonists and 10 parishes of the Anglican Church.

Yinkah Sarfo

Most Rev. Prof. Yinkah Sarfo said since becoming president, Nana Akufo-Addo has worked tirelessly to honour the promises he made to Ghanaians.

“You have been able to fulfil your flagship free SHS programme, restored the trainee teachers and nurses' allowances; planting for food and jobs, as well as the establishment of the Special Prosecutor office," he said.

He also commended the president for his welfare programmes such as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

The Bishop hailed the president for putting to an end the erratic power supply popularly called ‘dumsor’ which has destroyed factories and small scale business over the last five years.

Prof Yinkah Sarfo said the president's fight against illegal mining was very encouraging saying “although the battle against the canker is herculean, you will win ultimately, God being your helper."

“Your strong desire to build a National Cathedral confirms your commitment to put God first in all things and that the Anglican Church would continue to hold you in high esteem," he said.
Sermon
The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, Most Rev. Dr Peter Akwasi Sarpong, in a sermon, urged Ghanaians to be law abiding and play their roles effectively in making Ghana a better country for all.

He used the occasion to commend President Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and all the awardees for their outstanding contributions towards the Anglican Church and Christians as a whole.

