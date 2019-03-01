fbpx

Americans install solar system for Asene school

BY: Samuel Kyei-Boateng
Americans install solar system for Asene school
Americans install solar system for Asene school

Two American citizens, Jessy Fijak and Lauran Bowe-Slagle, have installed a solar energy system valued at GH¢13,000 at the Akyem Asene Roman Catholic Primary School near Oda in the Eastern Region to provide cheap but reliable power for the staff and pupils.

The system, comprising four solar panels, six batteries, one-kilowatt inverter and a charging controller, was purchased by the donors with funds from Wandering Wellness, a California-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The panels are expected to last for 25 years and the batteries for about three years.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Meeting

At a meeting with some traditional rulers at Asene after the installation of the solar energy system last Tuesday, Ms Fijak and Ms Bowe-Slagle, who have an NGO known as Industrial Systems-Ennoconn in America, explained that following the situation in the school, they decided to lobby for funds through their organisation to purchase the system and accessories.

According to Ms Fijak, they got to know about Asene through a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asene-Manso-Akroso, Mr Yaw Owusu-Boateng, and the Amoa-Sakyi family in America and Asene, who impressed upon them to help develop the town.

She said they also intended to construct a modern library at Asene.

Ms Fijak entreated the school authorities and traditional rulers in the area to protect the solar energy system to serve its intended purpose.

Appreciation

The Abakomahene of Asene, Nana Koduah Asiedu II, expressed appreciation to their benefactors for their commitment to the development of the town.

He, however, appealed to them to link the people of Asene to a city in America for the establishment of a sister-city relationship.

Also present at the event were the Asene Adontenhene, Nana Asiedu Appiah Bempong II, and the Benkumhene of the town, Nana Ntiamoah Nyarko.