Amedzofe bids Okusie Akyem Foli V farewell

Jemima Achivors Jun - 06 - 2023 , 13:42

The people of Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have laid their revered Chief Okusie Akyem Foli V to rest.

Recognised for his influential role as the Chief of Amedzofe and Senior Divisional Chief of Avatime, Chief Foli’s rule spanned 55 years, making him one of the longest-serving rulers in the area after ascending the throne at a tender age of 12.

During a ceremony last week Saturday to celebrate the late chief, the residents of Amedzofe expressed their appreciation for his instrumental contributions to the advancement of the region, saying his transformative endeavours in various sectors such as education, agriculture, telecommunication, and tourism had had a lasting impact on the community.

Born Emmanuel Galevo Komla Atikpui, Chief Foli assumed his chieftaincy position in 1964, at the behest of his father, the late Rev. Ambrocious Roland Atikpui, who was the crown prince and a catechist at the time.

Due to his father's demanding role as an evangelist, Chief Foli's father entrusted the chieftaincy responsibilities to his young son.

Throughout his tenure, Chief Foli motivated his people to partake in self-help projects and actively lobbied for infrastructural development from the government to enhance their quality of life.

Accomplishments

A brother of the late chief, Dr Eli Atikpui, in a tribute, acknowledged the late chief’s selflessness and unwavering dedication to humanity.

Among his noteworthy accomplishments, the late Folie facilitated the provision of electricity to the area and spearheaded the construction of a community clinic.

He also established the Amedzofe Technical Institute, where he personally covered teachers' allowances using his own resources.

"At the time when the school had difficulties in paying teacher's salary, Chief Foli, for six months, dedicated 60 per cent of his monthly salary to ensure that teachers of the school received some stipends."

Recognising the significance of communication, the late chief played a pivotal role in bringing telecommunication masts to the region, thereby improving mobile connectivity. He also focused on promoting the tourism potential of Amedzofe, notably highlighting attractions such as Mount Gemi and Ote Falls.

The Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association, Macdonald Bubuama, commended the late Chief Foli for his unwavering devotion and commitment to the welfare of his people. He acknowledged the significant development projects that had been accomplished in the community under the chief’s leadership.

Extending condolences to the people of Amedzofe, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, encouraged them to honour Chief Okusie Akyem Foli's legacy by ensuring a peaceful transition during the installation of his successor.