AME Zion ordains 24 pastors

Twenty-four pastors of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church have been ordained with a call on them to reflect on their ordination commitments.
The Director of Evangelism for the West Ghana Conference of the AME Zion Church, Rev. Sylvester Donkor, who made the call, said the pastors should remember that they were called by God to serve Him.
The ordination was held during the first Biennial Joint Session of the East, West and Mid Ghana Annual Conferences of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh recently.
Opening
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, opened the conference which was held from August 24 to 28, 2022 on the theme: "The Freedom Church: Serving Our Flock."
The event was attended by members of the church from across the country.
Rev. Donkor urged the new ministers to preach the undiluted word of God in all seasons.
During the event, 14 persons (13 males and one female) were ordained as deacons with 10 deacons ordained as elders.
Rev. Donkor, who spoke on the theme: “The Charge to Preachers”, said the pastors should preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction.
Quoting from 2 Timothy 4:1-8, he said a time would come when some people would ignore sound doctrine. Rather, to suit their own desires, they would get people to tell them what they wanted to hear by deviating from the truth. But he said pastors should keep their heads high, do the work of an evangelist and discharge all the duties of their ministry. He said they should endure suffering, pray at all times and do not please men in the discharge of their duties but follow strictly the pure word of God.