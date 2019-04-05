Amasaman Senior High School institutes awards to improve performance

The management of the Amasaman Senior High Technical School has instituted measures, including an award scheme to promote academic work and performance in the school.
The initiative, dubbed: “Open Day and Awards Ceremony” is meant to motivate the students and create some competition among them towards academic excellence.
Awards
Speaking at the 3rd edition of the event, which was held on the theme: “Fulfilling the mission and vision in diversity: our various talents,” the Headmistress of the school, Dr Shine Ofori, said “We have over the period, from May, 2018 till now, put in various interventions to improve academic work.”
She added that the school had organised seminars for its staff on activities that promote quality teaching and effective learning.
Dr Ofori explained that the school had also taken steps to decongest some of its classrooms, built pavilions to house some students, and introduced white boards and graph boards to all the classrooms to improve the learning environment.
Interventions
She said management had also intensified its supervision of instruction to ensure that time on task is not wasted, adding that teachers also give students regular analysis of their results in class work, tests and terminal examinations as well as requirement for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
“We have shared their strengths and weaknesses with them and regularly guided them to use the right answering techniques, contents, and formats among others in their academic accountability,” she explained.
Dr Ofori noted that teachers in the school as part of the drive to improve academic performance in the school, particularly towards the WASSCE give surprise tests to the students and also exposed them to WASSCE trial test.
She explained that final year students had been taken through the various Chief Examiners’ Reports on WASSCE for them to understand the demands of the examiners.
She said majority of the students in the school were vocationally and technically inclined, noting that the school was poised in giving its students the needed skills and training to enable them to succeed in life.
Mission
According to Dr Ofori, the mission of the school was to use all available resources in the appropriate mix to create a conducive atmosphere for students to realise their fullest potentials in academic and co-curricular activities.”
“We visualise the school as a key leader in discovering and nurturing students’ potentials, and making its products agents of positive change in society,” she stated.
Touching on the awards scheme, Dr Ofori said the first edition was held on November 2, 2018, whilst the second edition was held on February 13, 2019.
“We are creating a forum for them (students) to explore their talents and excel,” she said, stressing that “We did all these in anticipation of improved academic work.”
Appreciation
Deserving students and teachers were honoured for their work. The occasion was also used to showcase some of the works done by the various departments of the school.
The headmistress expressed her gratitude and that of the school to its board of governors for “supporting and solidly pushing” the school’s agenda.