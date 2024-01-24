AMA has nothing on Mills’ death contrary to sibiling’s claim; Coroner’s inquest will lay matters to rest - Asamoah Boateng

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 24 - 2024 , 20:00

Checks at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has indicated that there is no copy of an autopsy report based on which a burial permit was issued for the late President J.E.A. Mills in 2012, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has said.

He said this was contrary to the claim by a sibling of the late President Mills and that, surprisingly, there was nothing at the AMA.

Based on this, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says he supports the call for a coroner’s inquest in relation to the death of President J.E.A. Mills in 2012.

To him, this will help lay to rest the various narratives in relation to the death, how the late president’s health issues were handled and other matters and also help guide future occurrences regarding sitting presidents and other very important personalities of the state.

Mr Asamoah Boateng who led the maternal family of the late Mills to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House was answering questions from the media on Wednesday [January 24, 2024] during a press conference about the development of Ekumfi.

It was also to address issues that had cropped up following last week’s courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House by the maternal family head of the late President Mills.

Mr Asamoah Boateng explained that the coroner’s inquest was not a trial but to find out what actually took place because, “for us as a nation it is important to set the records straight so that it does not happen again. President Mills was the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and his death should not be treated as such”.

“I will support a coroner’s inquest into the death of Mills for the records to be set straight and for us to have as a guide, how we handle such incidents if they ever occurred again. Nobody will be put on trial. It is for us to know how the system works.

“What do we do as a nation when a sitting president dies? The inconsistencies must be dealt with,” he said.

His response was an answer to a question from a journalist.

The minister indicated that he had checked with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as indicated by the sibling of the late Mills and surprisingly there was nothing.

On January 12, 2024 year, the Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyinfua III, who is the head of the maternal family of the late Mills appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist the family to get the autopsy report regarding the death of President Mills.

Nana Enyinfua made the call when she led a delegation from the Oduma Clan of Ekumfi to thank the President for refurbishing the final resting place of the late President Mills.

Claims

Addressing the media, Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that those claiming to have the report must show it to the maternal family because in the Akan traditional setting, the maternal family plays a critical role in such matters. “Why is the Ebusuapanyin not aware. What are they hiding, and what is there?”

He expressed worry that closure had not been brought to the issue, culminating in some Ghanaians demanding a coroner’s inquest, noting that “I won’t go there but if that is what the people want so be it”.

“If the President died in your arms in the castle which was in the morning, how come the Chief of Staff, then issued a statement that President Mills died at 1:30pm at the 37 Military Hospital. When was he taken to the hospital as a corpse? So, who is telling the truth. There is a lot,’ he said.

Mr Asamoah Boateng said there were facts and issues to be discussed and indicated he would go for the facts because there was a need to be truthful and straightforward and tell people in the face what really happened.

Reacting to claims by one of the brothers of the late Mills that a copy of the autopsy report was lodged with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Asamoah Boateng said his checks at AMA has indicated that nothing like that happened.

“Those claiming to have the report must show it to the maternal family, in the Akan Tradition that is where the matter lies. Why is the Ebusuapanyin not aware. What are they hiding, and what is there?

Closure has not been brought to the issue. People have called for coroner inquest; I won’t go there, but if that is what the people want, so be it,” he added.

“We need to be truthful and straightforward and tell people in the face. The rabble-rousing will not help. We should get to the facts. Settle everybody and bring closure to the event. It will guide all of us in the future. When things are not done properly, the ghost is restless,” he added.