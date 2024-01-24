A-G Godfred Dame on how convicted coup plotters planned to kill President Akufo-Addo and others [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jan - 24 - 2024 , 21:12

Six persons including three soldiers have been sentenced to death by hanging for high treason.

The Accra High Court on Wednesday afternoon found them guilty for plotting to overthrow the government.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame after the judgment spoke to journalists outside the courtroom.

He summed up how the persons involved in the coup plot recruited various military officers and devised with them on means of "ensuring that the president [Akufo-Addo] will be killed and that various other persons will also be killed" in addition to various other strategies.

Related article: Six persons including 3 soldiers sentenced to death by hanging for high treason

Watch the videos below