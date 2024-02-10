AMA, GUTA meet over revenue collection digitisation

Juliet Akyaa Safo Feb - 10 - 2024 , 08:44

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has met the Business Committee of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to discuss the implementation of a new revenue digitisation system.

The system is aimed to, among others, streamline revenue processes, curb revenue leakages and improve efficiency in financial transactions within the metropolitan area.

It would be piloted in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metropolitan Area.

When rolled out, clients would receive an SMS from the assembly through a registered business phone number with a link to access bills and complete payment by scanning a QR code, through the banks, mobile money or using short code *222*33# across all networks.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of AMA, Elizabeth Sackey, explained that the decision to transition to a digital revenue collection system was due to growing calls for greater accountability and technological advancement in public service delivery.

She said by leveraging digital platforms, the assembly’s objective was not to only optimise revenue generation but also to block all revenue leakages.

The MCE emphasised the importance of engaging stakeholders such as GUTA in the implementation process and stressed the urgent need for them to collaborate with them to ensure the successful adoption of the new digital system.

"The new system is poised to bring about transformative changes in revenue collection and enable real-time tracking of transactions, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and enhance the overall efficiency of revenue management processes,” Ms Sackey said.

She stressed that there were no changes in the amount to be paid for every category of business, adding that accredited AMA officers would be strategically positioned to assist clients in making payments.

Ms Sackey appealed to the business community to embrace the new system as it was an inspiration for development and progress.

Collaborate

The National Director for Welfare at GUTA, Mr Benjamin Yeboah, expressed their support for digitalisation and raised some concerns related to wrong billing, the user-friendliness of the digital payment platform, security and integrity of their financial transactions in the new system, among others.

"Often, when dealing with these systems, there can be network issues and challenges with categorisation. It's important to avoid situations where one individual operates multiple shops entirely different from each other," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of an accessible complaint desk, where anyone facing an issue could easily reach out for assistance, ensuring prompt attention rather than encountering automated voice responses with no resolution.

Mr Yeboah also requested a grace period to engage in dialogue and educate its members about the new development, to resolve any emerging issues and ensure a smoother system for all members.