Alternative medicine practitioners inaugurate awards c’ttee

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association (GHAFTRAM) has inaugurated an eight-member technical committee in Accra for its maiden edition of the Ghana Traditional and Alternative Medicine Fair and Awards (GTAMFA).
The committee members are expected to, among other responsibilities, see to the crystalisation of GTAMFA and the vetting of various nominees for the awards categories.
The General Secretary of the association, Nana Kwadwo Obiri, explained that the committee was to provide a systematic and better way of honouring players in the industry.
"Indeed, this is a very important occasion for the traditional and alternative medicine, and care delivery industry that finally we have a scientific approach to recognising and rewarding institutions and peers that distinguish themselves," he said.
The committee
The awards technical committee members were selected from various institutions across the country based on their experiences in the field of medicine and wealth of knowledge.
The members include the Head of Research and Innovation, Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong-Akwapim and Chairman of the committee, Dr Kofi Donkor; General Secretary, GHAFTRAM, Nana Kwadwo Obiri; Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, UCC, Kwesi Prah Thomford, and Head of Compliance and Special Enforcement, Traditional Medicine Practitioners Council, Ministry of Health (MoH), Martin Azaglo.
The rest are the Head of Herbal Medicine Department, School of Pharmacy, University of Ghana, Dr Emelia Oppong Bekoe; Senior Lecturer, Herbal Medicine Department, Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology, Dr Bernard Kofi Turkson; National Organiser, GHAFTRAM, Peter Kwabena Hagan, and former Director for Geopoll, Ghana, Kodjo Obuamah Botchway.
The committee was sworn in by the President of the Ghana Alternative Medicine Practitioners Association (GAMPA).
Quality production
The Chairman of the technical committee, Dr Donkor, said the committee was ready to take up the responsibility and execute the task handed to them.
"The task is difficult but we will do our best to improve the works of traditional medicine practitioners in the country," he said.
He added that the awards scheme was laudable because it would make the industry competitive and challenge producers to come up with quality products to meet the demands of the public.
"The country keeps developing, and people want value for their money. The awards scheme will challenge practitioners in the industry to do the right thing and everyone, both home and abroad, will buy our products," Dr Donkor said.
Awards
The maiden edition of the GTAMFA is expected to come off in Accra in October on the theme: "Alternative Medicine, Improving our Health, Prospering our Nation Beyond Aid".
So far, there are 28 categories of awards up for grabs.