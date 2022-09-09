All set for Graphic Clinic health screening Serepa, Synlab, Gokals, Medgraph Pharmacy and Lab team up to serve Adabraka Community

All is set for this year’s Graphic Clinic Health Screening exercise scheduled to take place tomorrow (Sept 10) at Adabraka.
The exercise, spearheaded by the refurbished Graphic Clinic and other partners, is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) exercise undertaken by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and all the partners, for their immediate community.
This year, together with Medgraph Compound Pharmacy and Laboratory, Gokals Healthy Optionz, Serepa Dental Clinic and Synlab Ghana, organisers hope to screen over 600 people who will patronise the service Themed: ‘Your health our concern,’ the exercise, will among other things, screen people for diabetes, blood pressure, anaemia, malaria, eye screening as well as provide oral and dental screening.
The Resident Medical Officer for the Graphic Clinic, Dr Jacqui Barnes, who will be leading the team, told the Daily Graphic that “We are ready and all is set for another important day for the clinic and our community.
“This year, the focus apart from the regular service will also encourage to seek the preventive measures by going for a regular check-up instead of waiting to show up with a situation, often times, too late to intervene,” Dr Barnes explained the aim of the theme.
Synlab, Serepa
Ahead of the exercise, the partners are encouraging the public to patronise the exercise as a way of prioritising their health.
They said prioritising their health would help give people an upper hand over their health status and be able to seek early help if a condition is identified.
They maintained that often, people took their health and wellbeing for granted and did not bother on how simple basic issues like oral health, or knowing their status on some dangerous illnesses like Hepatitis could impact on their lives.
The Specialist Dentist of Serepa Dental, Dr Kwame Frimpong Boateng
In an interview with the Specialist Dentist of Serepa Dental, Dr Kwame Frimpong Boateng, he explained that oral problems were not limited to just tooth decay but included oral cancers, jaw cancers among others.
Regular checkups done at least once a year or every 6 months, he advised, can prevent these oral problems.
"People usually wait till they are in extreme pain or have crooked teeth before visiting the dentist. My advice is that we must prioritise oral health to detect these problems that could arise and prevent them." Dr Boateng said.
He added that the screening would help to detect early signs of oral problems as well as educate the public on the need to take oral healthcare seriously.
Hepatitis B
The Head of Marketing and Sales of Synlab Ghana, Abigail Yeboah Owiredu, said they were excited to partner with Graphic to raise the public's awareness of Hepatitis B.
She said that due to the contagious nature of Hepatitis B, it had become very prevalent in recent times.
Unfortunately, people still had little knowledge of their status.
“We would be screening people to know their Hepatitis B status and offer advice to see an infectious disease specialist.
Also, I want people to know that early detection saves life so they should do at least one routine health check to, their liver, urine, blood, etc. to promote healthy living” she said.