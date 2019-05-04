Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama donates to farmers in Yendi

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, through the Partnership For Poverty Reduction (PPR), an NGO, has donated farm implements and materials worth about GH¢150,000 to some peasant farmers in Yendi and its environs in the Northern Region.
The gesture, aimed at aiding the work of the beneficiary farmers was also aimed at improving the wellbeing of the farmers.
The items included 1,200 bottles of weedicide, 580 cutlasses, 340 wellington boots, 600 bags of fertilizer, 100 Napsacks sprayers and 300 anti-snakes venom drugs.
The items were distributed to about 800 peasant farmers.
At a ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries, Alhaji Farouk, who is also the founder of the NGO, said the gesture was meant to help modernize methods of farming in the area.
In addition, he said, the donation was also aimed at making Yendi and its environs the food basket of the Northern Region.
He said improved farming methods would lead to increased productivity, hence helping the farmers to better their financial fortunes.
Alhaji Farouk, who said he wants to continue the benevolent work of his late father in the area, pledged to continue to support the people of Yendi and its environs and the Northern region as a whole.
He said the NGO, PPR, intends to set up an agricultural mechanised service centres to serve as a one stop shop for farmers in the area and the region as a whole.
According to him, when farmers got optimum yields from their farming, it would help to reduce poverty in the area.
PPR, established about two years ago has its focus on agriculture, education and women empowerment.