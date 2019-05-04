Mt Sinai Methodist holds Culture Day to promote traditional fashion and food

The Resident Minister of the Mt. Sinai Methodist Society, Atomic- Kwabenya, Accra, The Very Rev. Felix Kwame Tawiah Korankye Danquah, has advised Ghanaians to patronise dishes prepared with homegrown foodstuffs to protect their health and also reduce the importation of processed food items.
“We must consume more “typical organic” Ghanaian food to improve our health rather than consuming large amounts of highly processed food to the detriment of our wellbeing and the economy. We must ease the pressure on the cedi by the dollar and the other trading currencies,” he stated.
He said increased patronage of local foods, as well as a return to the use of leaves, corn husks and paper for food packaging will also help save the environment from further destruction.
The Very Rev. Danquah made the comments when he addressed the press at the church’s Cultural Day event held to promote Ghanaian culture and also support the patronage of made-in-Ghana goods and services in line with the national agenda to find homegrown solutions to the economic challenges facing the country.
He said the preparation and consumption of typical Ghanaian dishes such as waakye and kenkey involved the use of leaves and corn husks, which easily got decomposed when discarded, unlike the plastic and other non-degradable materials used to package fast foods that are gradually becoming the main food of many Ghanaians.
He called for a deliberate and sustained national campaign to encourage the people to massively patronise our local foods, which he said would help to reduce plastic waste and filth in the country.
The Very Rev. Danquah, who is also the Superintendent Minister of the newly inaugurated Kwabenya Circuit of the Methodist Church, urged Ghanaians to wear made-in-Ghana clothes to save the fashion and textile industries from the current downturn.
He called on the congregation and Christians in general to live according to the Word of God and also in the steps of Jesus Christ, saying that would have a positive impact on the country’s development, “because Christians are in the majority and if they live righteous lives, Ghana will be on the right path”.
He also reminded Christians that Jesus Christ suffered to atone for their sins and, therefore it was important for them to also lay down their lives for others.
The Supernumerary Minister of the Mt Sinai Methodist Society, Atomic-Kwabenya, The Rt. Rev. Charles K. Konadu, entreated the congregation to lead lives that reflected the exceptional character of Jesus Christ.
The Cultural Day was marked with local food and drinks. The men, women and children turned up in different traditional clothes, while the Saha Africa Dance Ensemble from Nungua in Accra entertained them with some scintillating traditional drumming and dancing.