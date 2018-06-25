Akufo-Addo urged to review salaries of lower court judges

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take immediate steps to review the salaries of judges in the lower courts which have been outstanding since 2013.
According to the association, its members will be left with no option but to carry out a nationwide strike if nothing is done to address the situation promptly.
At a news conference held in Accra yesterday, the AMJG contended that even though the review of the salaries of judges in the lower courts was provided for in the 1992 Constitution, efforts to access that entitlement had been futile.
No turning back
The President of the AMJG, Justice Victor Ofoe, who addressed the media, stressed that the association had come to the crossroads and could no longer restrain its members from embarking on a strike to back their demand for the salary review.
“Since 2015, the lower courts have threatened strike over this issue, but they have always been prevailed upon to be patient because
“The Judiciary in Ghana has a reputation to protect, so even though we have heard about strikes by judges in Tanzania, Zimbabwe
Action
An emergency meeting of all regional representatives is expected to be held on July 6, this year for the association to take a firm decision on the strike action.
He indicated that recommendations for the review of salaries and other conditions of service for lower court judges had been made by the Judicial Council for approval by the President.
“It is the council’s recommendation which is currently before the President that we have been chasing sleeplessly.”
He said frantic efforts had been made by the Chief Justice,