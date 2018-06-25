Akufo-Addo places temporary ban on foreign travels by gov't officials

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed a temporary ban on foreign travels by all government officials
.
A letter from the Office of the President addressed to all the affected officials, dated June 21, 2018 and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said "guidelines in respect of future foreign travels aimed at minimizing disruption to government's domestic work will be communicated to you shortly."
"The Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is however exempted from this temporary ban on foreign travels," the letter said.