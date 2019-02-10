Ahmadiyya Youth Association donates to Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind

The youth wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (Khuddam-Ul- Ahmadiyya) in the Abura Zone of the Central Region Saturday donated assorted items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.
The items, which were acquired mainly through contribution of members, included a bag of gari, beans, rice, 55 pieces of mosquito nets, boxes of soap and detergents, assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls, sachets of water, mobs and sanitary pads.
They also played a football match and socialised with the students to familiarise themselves with the activities of the school and to ascertain at first hand, how the students live on campus.
Presenting the items, Mr Rahman Arthur Quarm, President of the group said the donation was in fulfilment of the community’s annual charity projects, aimed at providing support for the deprived ones in the society.
He said the community has embarked on similar exercise at the Ankaful Maximum Prison, Ankaful Leprosarium and other orphanages in the region.
“We do a lot of humanitarian activities through which we preach peace and love. We want to impact lives as many as we can. Our religion teaches us to be benevolent, loving, caring and above all, be each other’s keeper. Don’t be surprise. We are only following the teachings of Islam,” he said
Mrs Regina Elsilfie, Assistant Head in charge of Academics, who received the items on behalf of the school commended the Ahmadiyya Community for their benevolence and called on other religious and cooperate institutions to visit them regularly.
She mentioned poor road network, lack of potable drinking water and lack of teaching and learning materials as some of the challenges confronting the school.
She said the school did not have enough braille for the blind students while it could boost of only one projector which made teaching very difficult for the teachers.
The Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind currently has a population of more than 500 students.