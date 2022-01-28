Agyaba Jewellery wins award

Precious minerals dealers, Agyaba Jewellery has been awarded the Pinnacle of Precious Gem Honours at the recently held Presidential Globe African Honours 2021 in a high profile awards gala at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
The well-organized event, put together by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) powered by the Bureau of Research on Governance and Commerce Administration (BORGCA) sought to reward individuals and corporate organizations who distinguish themselves in their various fields of endeavours.
The renowned research body, BORGCA bestowed the honours on Agyaba, who are noted for quality minerals in Ghana and abroad after thorough research on their works.
And to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agyaba Jewellery Dr Agyaba Kwame Afriyie the recognition will to a large extent urge him and his team to go the extra mile.
He said in a post-event interview: "We are indeed honoured for this huge recognition, it goes to show that our stand on not compromising on quality will continue to be our guiding principle. We are grateful for this award."
The philanthropist awardee, with a humble beginning of a goalkeeper and later a lead guitarist, said he started as a gold merchant during his short spell with the Alex Konadu band.
He added that his honesty and faithfulness endeared him to all the clients he dealt with.
Executive Chancellor, His Meritorious Eminence Dr Christian Kwetey Kweitsu, the Federal Council President of World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) said his outfit hoped the honour would urge people to do more for society.
"The WODIF looks up to situations to honour deserving people in our society than rather wait to see one passing on to eternity before acknowledging his/her achievements," he said.
He added: "It is our obligation and our mission to project the goodwill of the people. It is painful, seeing great men and women gone to eternity without being recognized and honoured for the successes made in their time.
"Every human institution should understand that the world is looking up to our impact and downtrends in life, so must endeavour to forge ahead, irrespective of the challenges that may culminate".
The Federal Council President of WODIF Professor Victor Yankah, Faculty of Arts, University of Cape Coast (UCC) in his speech called on Ghanaian institutions to nurture more young people to become exemplary leaders.
The event, put together by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), WODIF and powered by BORGCA was chaired by Her Excellency Rina Yakuel Kerzner.