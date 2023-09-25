Agrihouse, GhaNeb LLC partner to promote agribusiness

Severious Kale-Dery Sep - 25 - 2023 , 05:40

A ghanaian agribusiness delegation to Grand Island, Nebraska in the United States has ended a four-day business event focused on the growth of agribusinesses in both the United States and Ghana.

The delegation returned with innovative ideas to grow the agricultural sector.

The 20-member delegation was led by a Deputy Food and Agriculture Minister, Yaw Frimpong Addo, and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture and currently General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Stakeholders

Dubbed: “The Nebraska-Ghana Trade and Investment,” the programme, jointly organised by Ghana Nebraska LLC (GhaNeb LLC ) and Agrihouse Foundation, brought together stakeholders in the agricultural value-chain and policy makers to help build relationships and boost the interests of both nations together for the benefit of the farmers and agribusiness.

It was supported by the Nebraska State Legislature, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, EZ Politix, Sandhills Global, The Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Certified Piedmonstese.

On the theme, “Facilitating opportunities,” the event offered the Ghanaian farmers, agribusiness entrepreneurs, government officials and private businesses the chance to explore businesses, Trade and investment opportunities.

In a statement at the end of the summit, the Lead and Co-founder of Nebraska GhaNeb LLC, Senator Ken Schilz, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the Ghanaian delegates, their understanding of the various sectors they operated, and most importantly, their desire to establish long-term and profitable business partnerships.

“Both GhaNeb LLC and Agrihouse Foundation have positioned ourselves to support to facilitate the opportunities and relationships that have been established,” he said.

For her part, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, expressed excitement about the impactful and meaningful partnership her organisation had established with the GhaNeb LLC, which made the programme possible.

“I am excited about the future and the important role we are playing with GhaNeb LLC in facilitating these relationships established and am happy we have showcased our potential to support in driving innovation and growth in the agricultural sector, creating new avenues for both regions to prosper,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Kwetey, who doubled as the representative of former President John Dramani Mahama, who was originally scheduled to be the leader of the delegation, commended Nebraska GhaNeb LLC and Agrihouse Foundation for their outstanding efforts in fostering partnerships between the United States and Ghana.

He further commended the two organisations for strengthening the bonds between the two nations and lauded their commitment to promoting collaboration between the United States and Ghana, terming them as exemplary ambassadors.