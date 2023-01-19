Agradaa's lawyer charged for assaulting police officer and obstructing arrest

The police have arrested and charged Nana Agradaa's lawyer, for verbally assaulting police officers who were in the process of arresting Agradaa in a different matter.
According to the prosecution, Theophilus Donkor, rained insults on a female police officer and used abusive words such as "you are idiot, stupid police woman, you did not know your left from right" among others.
The lawyer has been slapped with counts of assault on public officer and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.
His plea, was however, reserved by the court, presided over by Rosemond Baah Tosu when he was arraigned Thursday (Jan 19, 2023).
This is because, the lawyer has filed a motion challenging the authority of the police that arrested him.
He is arguing that personnel from the Cantonments Police Station, that arrested him, did not have the authority to arrest him because the alleged crime was committed at Accra Metropolitan Assembly, a jurisdiction outside the operations of the Cantonments police division.
Agradaa’s latest arrest
Police sources have confirmed that the Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asieduaa Koranteng, was re-arrested at the forecourt of the Accra Circuit Court by officers of the Ghana Police Service when she appeared for one of her cases.
Information available indicates that the arrest related to a case she has with a pastor by name Appiah Biblical.
Agradaa is currently before two circuit courts in Accra on counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media.