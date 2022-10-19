Agradaa falls 3 times with law

When she first appeared in court on October 10, 2022, on the charge of charlatanic advertisement, she refused to respond to any other name except Rev. Dr Patricia Oduro Asiedua.
When the court clerk called out her name, Patricia Oduro Asiedua, there was a loud silence in the courtroom. Even when she was prompted to respond, she said that was not her name.
Rather, her full name was Rev. Dr Patricia Oduro Asiedua.
That is how Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat extended her celebrity status on social media to the courtroom.
The Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra is on a GH¢50,000 bail with three sureties over an alleged money doubling scam.
But the former priestess, now self-styled evangelist, will remain in custody because she is facing a second charge at a different Circuit Court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence, where she has been remanded to reappear on October 26, 2022.
In the advert, the prosecution said, she invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church to have their money doubled.
“The complainants and over 1,000 others attended the said all-night service and, upon the request of the accused person, handed over huge sums of money to the accused, but she failed to double the money as she had claimed,” the prosecutor told the court.
She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her at the court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.
Slippery with law
Nana Agradaa has been very slippery with the law despite several complaints of fraud against her.
Despite her current brushes with the law, Nana Agradaa appears unperturbed about the consequences of the charges against her.
This is not the first time the celebrity priestess has fallen foul of the law. She was arrested in April 2021 after a joint team from the police and the National Security, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, raided the premises of her two TV stations at Kasoa in the Central Region to seize equipment used in the transmission of television signals from both stations.
Her arrest was part of an operation that led to the closure of 49 television stations in the country on a single day.
She was subsequently sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court to a fine of GH¢36,000 for operating a television channel without licence and displaying charlatanic materials, after pleading guilty.
GH30 billion suit
On July 7 this year, gospel musician Joyce Blessing allegedly sued Nana Agradaa for GH¢30 billion for releasing her private video and defaming her personality with that.
That was after Joyce Blessing in a video shared online was seen mocking Nana Agradaa because her husband had allegedly ditched her to do other things.
But Nana Agradaa angrily came on social media to blast her for having the effrontery to mock her.
Owusu Bempah beef
Nana Agradaa, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, stormed the Accra Circuit Court to testify against Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.
In that case, Nana Agradaa was a victim of an alleged assault and misconduct perpetrated by Owusu Bempah.
Owusu Bempah and his accomplices faced the law for what the police described as "offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and threat of death" following their arrest on September 13, 2021.
The two people have been fighting each other for some time now which even forced Owusu Bempah to storm the house of Nana Agradaa with his boys.
Tying knot with pastor
The story of a woman dealing with deities tying the knot with a pastor seems absurd in the ears and eyes of many Ghanaians.
This is what has compelled popular priestess, Nana Agradaa, to tell her story.
According to Nana Agradaa, what many didn’t know is the fact that she started dating her husband at her younger age but they had to part ways later when her grandmother died and she was next to succeed her in the fetish world.
Nana Agradaa explained that, " it is not that he was a pastor who met a fetish priest and wanted to marry her". They started seeing each other during their juvenile age.
According to her, she was in JHS (called JSS in those days) actively participating in a volleyball competition when she set eyes on him.
She noticed that her husband threw a toffee called Chupa Chops on the volleyball pitch. All of a sudden she lost focus and began faltering in her play.
Nana Agradaa said when the time came for her to become a priestess, he didn't like it so they separated.
She continued that she was the one who later asked her husband to reunite with her because she needed a man in her life.
'sika gari' deity
On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Nana Agradaa said she had converted to Christianity.
She, therefore, visited her shrine on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with some pastors to destroy her deities.