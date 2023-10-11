Agenda 111 hospitals: Works on four hospitals in North East Region progressing

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 11 - 2023 , 06:43

Construction works on four agenda 111 District Hospitals in the North East Region are progressing steadily on schedule.

The 60-bed capacity projects are expected to be completed and ready for use by June 2024.

They are located in the Chereponi, Yunyoo/Nasuan, Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri and Mamprugu/Moaduri districts.

So far, all the facilities are gradually taking shape with work being about 60 to 80 per cent complete.

Some of the facilities have been roofed with physical structures erected while others are at the lentil levels.

When completed, the hospitals would have various facilities including physiotherapy department, female medical/surgical ward, male and female wards, laboratory, administration, public health department, pediatric ward, pharmacy unity, and other auxiliaries.

They are expected to serve as major referral centres to help provide quality health care to the people in the various districts.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, paid a working visit to the facilities last Saturday to observe the progress of work on the projects which commenced last year.

He expressed satisfaction about the progress of work on the agenda 111 projects in the region.

He, however, charged the contractors on the projects to speed up work to ensure their completion on schedule.

“The projects are currently at the roofing stage and work is progressing smoothly.

I commend the contractors for the quality and expeditious execution of the job.

Four out of the six districts/municipalities in the North East Region, including Yunyoo-Nasuan, Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, Mamprugu-Moagduri and Chereponi, are beneficiaries of this laudable initiative” he said.

