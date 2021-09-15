Ag. IGP commiserates with Vice President Bawumia

The Acting Inspector-General Police (Ag. IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), on Monday (September 13, 2021) paid a courtesy call on the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his family to commiserate with them following the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia at his Kanda residence in Accra.
The mother of the Vice President, Hajia Mariama Bawumia passed on early Monday (September 13, 2021).
She died at age 82.
Sources close to the Vice-President said Hajia Mariama had been unwell for some time now and was hospitalized.
Hajia Mariama was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi district of the North East Region.
POMAB
Other POMAB members who accompanied the Ag. IGP included the Director-General (D-G), Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno; D-G National Protection Department (NAPD), COP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo; D-G Special Duties, COP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe; D-G Human Resource Department (HRD), COP Mr. Frederick Adu Anim; D-G Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), DCOP Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko; D-G Operations, DCOP Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraj and D-G Welfare, DCOP Habiba Y. A. Twumasi-Sarpong (Mrs).
Others were D-G Public Affairs Directorate (PAD), ACP Mr. Kwesi Ofori; D-G Police Intelligence Department (PID), ACP Faustina A. K. Andoh-Kwofie (Mrs.); Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Chief Superintendent Mr. Alex K. Safo-Adu and the Director Legal & Prosecutions (L&P), DCOP Mr. Wilfred Boahen Frimpong.