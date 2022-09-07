African National Commissions for UNESCO meet in Accra next week

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to open the Regional Meeting of African National Commissions for UNESCO on UNESCO's Global Priority Africa Programme in Accra on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The conference is on the theme "Mobilizing Partnership for the Global Priority Africa Programme."
The Conference is expected to bring together National Commissions for UNESCO from the African continent.
The UNESCO Priority Africa Programme
The UNESCO Priority Africa Programme is an initiative by UNESCO to provide solutions to the continent's developmental challenges concerning youth unemployment, education, climate change, Africa's cultural renaissance, heritage, history, democracy and peace.
The project aims to achieve its main objectives by 2063 through 'The Africa We Want, Vision 2063. As such, key stakeholders of the Global Priority Africa Programme will deliberate on Africa's collective actions toward a renewed implementation agenda.
Objectives of the meeting
The three-day meeting which climaxes on September 14 seeks to raise awareness of the five flagships for National Commissions to be able to prioritize, participate in the Global Priority Africa flagships and effectively implement them.
It also seeks to engage National Commissions and experts to share experiences on best practices and to share ideas on the implementation process.