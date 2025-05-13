Featured

Africa must generate its own food safety data – GAEC and GSA urge at regional training in Accra

Daniel Kenu May - 13 - 2025 , 12:45 2 minutes read

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), in partnership with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), is leading a call for African nations to generate credible, scientific data to underpin food safety standards, warning that failure to do so risks economic marginalisation.

This came to the fore during a regional training on Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), currently underway in Accra, aimed at strengthening the continent’s capacity to conduct supervised field trials of crops. The two-week programme, which began last Monday, is supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through its Technical Cooperation Programme under the regional project RAF5091: Enhancing Human and Analytical Capacities for Food Safety Standards.

Eighteen African countries are taking part in the training, including Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Togo, and Zimbabwe.

Addressing participants, the IAEA’s Technical Officer, Mr James Sasanya, stressed the critical need for African countries to produce their own scientific data to inform global food safety benchmarks such as Codex Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) — key to protecting public health and facilitating trade.

“Without scientific data, standards can become technical trade barriers. Countries that do not participate in data generation risk being sidelined in decisions that affect their food systems and economies,” he warned.

He urged African countries to invest in good laboratory practices and build strong regional partnerships, noting that the IAEA’s four-year food safety project, launched in 2024, focuses on pesticide residues, veterinary drug residues, mycotoxins, and toxic metals. The project also provides technical training, specialised lab equipment, and support for human resource development.

The Director-General of GAEC, Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, in remarks delivered on his behalf by Professor Joseph Richmond Fianko, Director of Schools at GAEC, said Ghana was honoured to host the initiative. He reiterated the importance of harmonised food safety standards across the continent to remain competitive in international markets.

“We must work together to ensure that the continent develops systems that meet international requirements,” he said.

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director-General of the GSA, encouraged scientists to play a proactive role in shaping policy rather than remaining confined to academic research.

“Scientists must speak up, shape policies, and not operate only within the confines of research journals,” he stated, calling for evidence-based advocacy to influence national and regional standards.