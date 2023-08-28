Adonko supports La Abese Adonten Homowo Festival

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 28 - 2023 , 16:03

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Adonko Company Limited has supported the people of La Abese Adonten in the Greater Accra Region with cash and drinks for the 2023 Homowo Festival celebrations.

At a colourful durbar, attended by thousands of people from far and near on Wednesday, August 23rd, the La Adonten Mantse, His Royal Divisional Highness, Nii Kwade Okropong I, popularly known as Nii Abese, received the donation on behalf of his people.

Presentation

Event Management Consultant par excellence, Lady Patience Yaakai Adjei, who represented Adonko Company Limited presented an undisclosed amount of money to Nii Kwade Okropong I at the grand durbar held to commemorate the festival.

In addition to the cash support were some beverages from their recently launched Adonko Soft Drinks such as Angel Cola, Angel Orange, Angele Peach, Angle Apple and Angel Cocktail.

Speaking at the event, Lady Patience said the Chairman of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, extended his greetings to Nii Kwade Okropong I and the people of the town and wished them a happy Homowo celebration.

Lady Patience Adjei presenting the cash to Nii Kwade Okropong I

For his part, Nii Kwade Okropong I expressed appreciation to Dr, Kwaku Oteng and the Adonko Company Limited for the kind gesture.

“We really appreciate your support for this memorable Homowo Festival. We thank Adonko so much,” the La Adonten Mantse said.

Resurgence

Delivering the keynote address at the durbar on the theme “The Re-Emergence of Abese Adonten: Our History, Our Heritage,” Chairman of the Homowo Planning Committee, Mr John Mensah Anang, indicated that the journey of re-emergence symbolizes a resurgence, not only to their war band's leadership, but also the revival of their traditions, values, and the unbreakable bond that unites the people as a community.

He said the history of La Abese Adonten was a tapestry woven from the threads of courage, resilience, and unity, adding that La Abese Adonten had always stood as the head of their war band, a guiding force in times of conflict as well as a symbol of unyielding strength.

"Our heritage is a treasure trove of wisdom, a repository of customs passed down through generations. The customs, rituals, and practices that define us are not relics of the past, but living embodiments of our identity,” Mr. Anang said.

He further indicated that as they celebrated the resurgence of La Abese Adonten, they were also celebrating the rebirth of their cultural inheritance, a vibrant thread that connected the people to those who came before them and paved the way for those who will follow.

“It is our duty to carry this tapestry forward, to honour the sacrifices of our forebears, and to impart the lessons of our journey to the generations yet to come,” Mr. Anang charged the people.

“As we stand united in Abese, let us embrace this re-emergence with open hearts and minds. Let us rededicate ourselves to the principles that define us - strength, unity, and the unbreakable bond that binds us as an illuminating community,” he added.

The people of La Abese Adonten use the annual Homowo festival to unite themselves and to display their rich culture, history, and heritage.