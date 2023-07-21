Adolescent girls urged to prioritize menstrual hygiene for safer childbirth

Daniel Kenu Jul - 21 - 2023 , 15:24

Adolescent females in the Obuasi enclave have received important advice on managing their menstrual cycles properly to avoid potential complications, particularly during childbirth.

They were urged to refrain from inserting external materials into their vagina, as it can lead to adverse effects in the future.

The advice was imparted to main students within the Obuasi enclave during the distribution of about 1,000 sanitary pads to female students of five basic schools in the host communities.

The initiative, organized by AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mines, in collaboration with GIZ (German Corporation for International Cooperation), aimed to improve menstrual hygiene among the students and empower them to manage menstruation safely.

Mrs. Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AGA, emphasized the significance of menstrual hygiene management.

She underscored the company's commitment to providing inclusive and equitable quality education and infrastructure. This includes setting up facilities like changing rooms and washrooms with clean running water to create a conducive environment for female students.

Mrs. Kyei expressed the hope that with support from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the initiative would help contribute to ending period poverty by providing girls with the necessary resources to manage their menstruation effectively.

Mrs. Cecilia Salifu, the Obuasi Municipal Coordinator for Girl Child Education, urged parents to be powerful role models for their teenagers during their adolescent stage. The exercise aimed to benefit students, improving both their health and academic performance.