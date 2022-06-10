Adamus pledges sustainable mining

Adamus Resources Limited, the company that runs the Nzema Gold Project, says it is committed to sustainable and responsible mining operations with positive impacts for its stakeholders and the communities it operates in.
Angela List, the Group Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, a group of mining companies in West Africa that owns Adamus, said as the first and only wholly Ghanaian largescale mining company in the country, Adamus was determined to maintain its operations and to sustain its more than 1,200 jobs at the mine, striving to be an employer of choice and focused on maximising local and regional job creation.
Making a presentation at the 16th West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) last Thursday, Ms List said Adamus remained committed to ensuring that its operations provided longterm positive benefits both economically and socially.
“Adamus’ vision is to be a model of responsible and sustainable gold producer in West Africa, and through our operations, we strive not just to meet the standards but also to be among the best there can be in the industry,” she said.
WAMPEX 2022
Supported by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, WAMPEX 2022 is the only platform in the region that showcases and features the latest innovations and solutions for the mining sector.
The subregional mining expo is one of the most important industry meeting places, and this year’s event, held from June 13, attracted over 2,000 professionals from more than 16 countries.
It is a converging place for leading suppliers from across the globe to showcase their latest technologies, innovations and products, as well as network and do business.
Maintaining excellence
Ms List said Nguvu Holdings, since its acquisition of Adamus’ Nzema mine in 2017, had extended the life of the mine through extensive investment in exploration and metallurgical work on its oxide ore reserves, thereby avoiding the looming 2019 mine closure which would have had a detrimental social impact on the work force and communities.
Adamus is 90 per cent owned by Nguvu Holdings, with the government of Ghana owning the remaining 10 per cent.
The company now seeks further extension of the mine’s life through exploring and planning for mining its substantial sulphide ore potential.
Its employees comprise 56.8 per cent locals from its host communities, 42.7 per cent other Ghanaians, with expatriates making up only 0.5 per cent.
She reiterated the company’s aim to improve the workforce numbers from the host communities to 70 per cent in the near term. Through intensive training programmes, Adamus has successfully trained many from its host communities, including women, to operate mining equipment.