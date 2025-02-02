Featured

Adam Mutawakilu appointed Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited

Augustina Tawiah Feb - 02 - 2025 , 15:23 2 minutes read

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced the appointment of Adam Mutawakilu as its acting Managing Director, pending approval by the Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

A statement signed by the Chief Manager of Public Relations and Communication, Stanley Martey, indicated that the appointment was made by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Addressing staff for the first time in his new role, Mr Mutawakilu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve the company’s objectives. He acknowledged the critical role of GWL in ensuring a continuous, uninterrupted supply of quality water to all communities, particularly those in underserved and unserved areas.

“I may not have an extensive background in water management, but I bring experience in energy, finance, and governance, and I am eager to learn from and work with the dedicated professionals at Ghana Water Limited,” he stated.

He emphasised that achieving the President’s vision for the water sector would require collective efforts from both management and staff, ensuring that no community is left behind in accessing potable water.

According to the statement, Mr Mutawakilu brings a wealth of experience in public administration, finance, and governance. He holds an MSc in Development Finance from the University of Ghana, an MSc in Energy Economics from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and an MPhil in Petroleum and Oil Studies from the University of Cape Coast. His extensive academic background also includes a Commonwealth Executive Master’s in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and an Executive Certificate in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana School of Governance and Leadership.

Before his appointment, Mr Mutawakilu served as the first Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020 and was a Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament. He previously worked as District Chief Executive for West Gonja District and Head of Treasury at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Central Administration.

The statement reiterated Ghana Water Limited’s commitment to providing sustainable and reliable water supply to communities across the country. It also highlighted ongoing efforts to implement innovative solutions and strengthen service delivery to meet the growing needs of Ghanaians.

“GWL expresses its full support for Hon. Mutawakilu and the President’s vision for the water sector and looks forward to a productive and transformative tenure under his leadership,” the statement concluded.