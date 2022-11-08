Ada West PWDs receive support

Some 49 persons with disability (PWDs) in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region have received various forms of support from the Disability Fund of the district assembly.
The support amounted to GH¢105,600, and covered both tangible items and cash.
Three of the beneficiaries received deep freezers, four had industrial sewing machines, one person had 30 bags of charcoal, 25 had cash for petty trading, two got support for animal farming, 17 received cash for payment of school fees at the basic, senior high and tertiary levels, while six were supported with medical bills.
The Chief Executive of the Ada West District Assembly, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, made the presentations to the beneficiaries, and said even though the PWDs were as many as 700 in the district, it was not possible to serve everybody at a go.
He urged those who received the support to make good use of the opportunities.
Funds usage
Mr Kpankpah said there were occasions that recipients either spent the money they got without using it for the intended purpose, while others sold the items they received meant as business start-ups.
He said this time around, strict measures would be put in place to ensure that the support materials served the intended purposes, adding that “those days when such items were sold and the cash was misused are over”.
He said putting the items to good use would serve as good example to those who would receive their support later.
The Ada West District Chairman of the Federation of Physical Disabilities, Theophilus Awudu Amuyao, assured the management of the assembly that the federation would put in some measures, including frequent monitoring, to ensure that the support materials were appropriately used.