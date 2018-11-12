Accra Diocese of Methodist Church thanks God for reaching 180th milestone

The Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana climaxed its 180th anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the Emporium Stadium in Accra Sunday, at which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised better times for the country
.
He said the policies and programmes, having taken root, were beginning to bear fruit and quoted Jeremiah 12:2: “You have planted them, and they have taken root; they grow and bear fruit”, to buttress his point of a good yield for the country.
The year-long celebration was on the theme: “180 years of Methodism in Accra — Intensifying our teaching ministry towards discipline making”.
President Akufo-Addo was at the service in the company of his wife Rebecca, who is a Methodist.
Achievements
The President said although the achievements chalked up by his administration were modest, they were visible for all to see.
He cited the reduction in electricity and water tariffs, free senior high school and discipline in the management of the country’s financial resources as examples of the modest gains.
“Rev. Osabutey can attest to the fact that the monthly electricity and water bills of the church have reduced,” he added, to applause from the congregation.
President Akufo-Addo reiterated his vision of building a Ghana beyond aid, a Ghana that would discard the mentality of dependence on aid, charity and handouts with the judicious harnessing of its resources to engineer social and economic growth.
He expressed confidence that with the help of the church, that vision would be realised.
Methodism
President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the critical role the Methodist Church had played in the development of the country and expressed the conviction that the ministry of compassion that characterised the church would be carried on by the current and future generations.
The President noted that Methodist-trained men and women wore a badge of honour that distinguished them as adherents of the virtues of Methodism, which included patience, humility, hard work and reliability.
He said service to God and mankind was the essence of stewardship and urged members of the church to rise to their religious responsibilities and stimulate the desired motivational spirit of renewal and transformation towards effective nation building.
The President said the growth of the church should be measured not only by the number of its followers but also in the quality of its members who were dedicated to
He urged the church to pray for him and his appointees, so that they would exercise their responsibilities with humility and integrity, and also pray for the unity and progress of the country.
Presiding Bishop
Preaching the sermon, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, said since the establishment of the church in Ghana, anywhere a branch of the church was instituted, a school or hospital would be attached.
That, he said, was because the church believed that holiness must be practical and be seen in the lives of the people.
He reminded the members of the church that the entire world remained their diocese where they should exhibit the character traits of the founders of the church, preach and win souls for Christ and spread spiritual holiness.
