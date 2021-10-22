Accra City Hotel wins World Travel Award for the third time

In the toughest of trading years for the hospitality sector, 4-Star Accra City Hotel has been awarded the most sought-after title of ‘Ghana’s Leading Hotel’, for the third time in a row, at the international World Travel Awards 2021.
Roman Krabel, General Manager of Accra City Hotel, said: “We are extremely delighted and honoured to earn this prestigious international award for the third consecutive year, an incredible victory. This category is hugely competitive due to the many exceptional world-class hotels and resorts we have here in Ghana. We are very grateful, particularly during these challenging times and especially when we were pitted against all 5 -Star Hotels in Ghana. The award demonstrates once again the expertise and culinary know-how of Accra City Hotel and the importance given to customer satisfaction.”
He added: "Winning a World Travel Award this year is now arguably more important than ever before. With the welcome return of tourism after such a long hiatus, the dominant trend amongst travellers is for extra indulgence and a determination to book only with the very best. And the very best are the 2021 World Travel Awards winners. Every hotel in the country has these awards in their sights as they recognise the winner’s commitment to excellence on a global scale and are described by World Travel Awards as the ultimate industry accolade.
“Given the tough year the hospitality industry has faced in 2021 and the agility with which we at Accra City Hotel have had to adapt the offering for our guests, being named “Ghana’s Leading Hotel” is reassuring, as it proves our guests have continued confidence in us as we navigate these challenging times. It’s always been a pleasure for us to deliver impeccable facilities and service for our guests. Awards like this anchor us and motivate us in our commitment to continue to grow in our service delivery and reputation as we serve Ghana and international visitors with nothing less than first-class service. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports the hospitality industry, everyone who voted for us to win this award for the third time in a row and the employees of Accra City Hotel who make the hotel come to life every day.” Mr. Krabel said.
In the same spirit that more people are ‘shopping local’, Accra City Hotel hopes that Ghanaians will have even more reasons now to experience a three-time World Travel Awards winner Hotel on their own doorstep.
Accra City Hotel is a property of many firsts — It is the first international branded 4-star hotel in Ghana 1988, and it is exceptionally located in walking distance of the popular Makola Market and Art Centre in Accra.