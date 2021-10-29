Accra City Hotel is “Ghana’s Leading Hotel”

Accra City Hotel has been awarded “Ghana’s Leading Hotel” for the third time in a row at the International World Travel Awards 2021.
It beat competition from even five-star facilities to retain the award.
The General Manager of the hotel, Mr Roman Krabel, subsequently said: “We are extremely delighted and honoured to earn this prestigious international award for the third consecutive year, an incredible victory.
“Awards like this anchor us and motivate us in our commitment to continue to grow in our service delivery and reputation as we serve the Ghana and international visitor with nothing less than first class service.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports the hospitality industry, everyone who voted for us to win this award for the third time in a row and the employees who make the hotel come to life every day,” Mr Krabel said.
“This category is hugely competitive due to the many exceptional world-class hotels and resorts we have in Ghana. We are very grateful, particularly during these challenging times and especially when we were pitted against five-star hotels.”
Dominant trend
Mr Krabel added that with the return of tourism after the “hiatus” enforced by COVID-19, “the dominant trend among travellers is for extra indulgence and a determination to book only with the very best.
And the very best are the 2021 World Travel Awards winners”.
“Given the tough year the hospitality industry has faced in 2021 and the agility with which we have had to adapt the offering for our guests, being named Ghana’s Leading Hotel is reassuring, as it proves our guests have continued confidence in us as we navigate these challenging times.