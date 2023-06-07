Academic City, GEMA promote recycling on World Environment Day

In commemoration of this year's World Environment Day, the Academic City University College, has partnered the Ga East Municipal Assembly to organise a recycling workshop for 50 women.

World Environment Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to remind us of our responsibility to safeguard and preserve the planet.

It's celebrated every June 5 and as we mark this year's World Environment Day, the university is paying special attention to the role of women in recycling, acknowledging their contribution to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Recycling

The event brought together a varied mix of women from the assembly's various communities.

The Academic City Technology and Entrepreneurial Centre, led by Makafui Awuku, delivered a series of interactive sessions emphasising the importance of recycling and its positive impact on the environment.

She said the women learnt about the various types of recyclable materials, proper waste management procedures, the benefits of recycling for sustainable development and how to make money from plastic trash.

“The university is committed to empowering individuals to become change agents in their communities.

“The university organised the programme to provide the women with the knowledge and skills needed to apply good recycling practices in their daily life,” Madam Awuku said.

Sustainability

Participants got significant insights into waste management solutions that could help to a cleaner and greener future through education and hands-on training.

In addition to the workshop, the university showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability by donating a recycling weighing machine and bags to the Ga East Municipal Assembly.

The donation is to encourage and assist the assembly's ongoing recycling and environmental conservation initiatives.

The Director of Marketing and Communications of the Academic City University College,Nelly Agyemang-Gyamfi, remarked, "at Academic City, we believe in the power of education and community partnerships to drive positive change.

“This workshop demonstrates our commitment to encouraging sustainable practices and inspiring women to be environmental leaders," she said.

She reiterated the university’s commitment to promoting a sustainable culture and actively engaging the community in addressing environmental challenges.

Bigger movement

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Charles Asabre, expressed the joy at the successful workshop and partnership with the university.

He was optimistic the workshop would spark a bigger movement towards a more sustainable and ecologically conscious society.