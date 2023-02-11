Academic City Commissions 2 labs for Climate Sustainability

The Academic City University College in Accra has commissioned two ultramodern laboratories to help promote green growth and create opportunities for climate entrepreneurs in the country.
The two laboratories; the Acity Sustainability laboratory, is the first-of-its-kind sustainability laboratory to be constructed in the world under the Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs (CCE) initiative and the Acity Ecosystem lab constructed by an international technology company, Arm Limited, which would build assistive robots that would improve human life.
The laboratories will work simultaneously to empower upcoming entrepreneurs in the climate space to accelerate sustainable start-ups across the globe in sectors such as agriculture and technology.
It will also help create opportunities for climate entrepreneurs through industry convenings, training programmes, investment opportunities, among others.
The initiatives of the sustainability and electronic laboratories were constructed in collaboration with the United States State Department and the Arm Limited.
At a ceremony to commission the laboratories last Thursday, the President of Academic City University College, Prof. Fred Mcbagonluri, stated that, with the effects of climate change becoming increasingly apparent with changing weather patterns resulting in rising temperatures and sea levels leading to devastating natural disasters, it was critical to find creative and sustainable solutions to these problems that were faced globally.
He said the provision of the Sustainability Lab and the Arm Lab was a testament of the university’s commitment to address these pressing issues of climate change by providing a platform for entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators to leverage and collaborate.
Prof. Mcbagonluri explained that the centre would also serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and capacity building, providing resources and support to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into viable products and services.
Sustainability
The Special Representative for Global Partnerships at the United States State Department, Dorothy McAuliffe, who commissioned the sustainability laboratory, said the facility was created under the CCE and was launched at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in conjunction with the office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
In view of that, Mrs McAuliffe said the laboratory would be a place where students, developers and startups could work with industry experts to create the sustainable technology and climate businesses that would power the future of the continent and the world as a whole.
The Senior Director, Emerging Economies for Arm Limited, Stephen Ozoigbo, said the technology company was actively working to extend its laboratory to their institution in the country and the continent as they had previously done at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.