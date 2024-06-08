Abuakwa North Assembly distributes inputs to 100 farmers

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 08 - 2024 , 11:23

THE Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has through its agricultural department distributed farm inputs to 100 coconut and oil palm farmers in the area.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries comprise 70 males and 30 females, with each receiving four machetes, two safety boots, a bag of fertiliser, weedicides and pesticides.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Umar Baba Bodinga, who personally distributed the inputs to the farmers last Monday, said the package, which was supported by the Minerals Commission, formed part of government’s efforts to assist farmers.

He said the implements would enable the farmers to produce more coconuts and oil palm to earn a living.

Alhaji Bodinga said the provision of the inputs was funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, through the assembly's agricultural department.

That, he said, was in line with the government’s efforts to create a sustainable raw material base to support the industrialisation drive through the 1D1F initiative.

The MCE indicated that the gesturewas also to boost agriculture in communities within the municipality.

Economic potential

He emphasised the economic potential of agriculture and encouraged the youth to consider it as a profitable venture.

Alhaji Bodinga advised the beneficiaries to desist from selling the farm inputs given them, but rather take opportunity to use the tools to expand their farms and consequently increase yield.

The MCE stated that the farm inputs had marks to be easily identified, as such when sold it would be easy for both the seller and the buyer to be apprehended.

He, therefore, warned the beneficiaries to desist from selling them because they would be arrested and prosecuted.

Beneficiaries

A beneficiary, Vida Sackitey, expressed gratitude to the assembly for supplying them with the inputs and called for additional support from the government.

She also appealed to the government to provide ready market for them to sell their farm produce after harvesting.

Another beneficiary, Florence Abayatei, said the inputs would go a long way to assist them cultivate the crops, adding that hitherto she could not afford to purchase such tools.

She therefore urged the government to support them regularly and provide them with knapsack sprayers to spray their farms.

Writer's email: haruna.wunpini @graphic.com.gh