Researchers to meet in Ghana to discuss environment and development

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 28 - 2023 , 17:39

About 200 international researchers are expected to meet in Ghana from October 5-9, 2023 in Accra to discuss environment and development issues.

The Environment for Development initiative (EfD) Ghana in collaboration with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, and the School of Research and Graduate Studies, GIMPA, will host the 200 researchers as part of the annual meeting of EfD.

The event will bring together researchers from the global network to discuss research and how it can contribute to policies for global and national sustainable development.

The annual meeting will be preceded on October 4, 2023, by a Policy Day, organised and hosted by EfD Ghana and dedicated to discussing a pertinent environmental issue of national concern.

The Policy Day will be held at the ISSER Conference Facility, University of Ghana on the topic: "Sustainable Fisheries Management in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges."

The event will gather members of the EfD network and key fisheries sector stakeholders in Ghana and foster research-led discussions and connections, that will make vital contributions to Ghana’s efforts to achieve a resilient and sustainable fisheries sector.

”EfD Ghana is delighted and proud to host the 17th EfD Annual Meeting and Policy Day. We look forward to welcoming the participants and hope to achieve a successful meeting and a memorable experience in Ghana for the participants,” says Professor Wisdom Akpalu, the Director of EfD Ghana.

For his part, Professor Peter Quartey, the Deputy Director of EfD Ghana said,” ISSER is pleased to host the 17th EfD Annual Meeting, and particularly excited about the EfD Ghana Policy Day. These high-level convenings and networks provide an opportunity for us to engage with others and demonstrate our unwavering efforts to promote research-led knowledge and collaborations for national and global development.”

EfD Ghana was established in 2019 and is one of EfD’s 13 international centers promoting the sustainable management of natural resources through policy-relevant research, policy engagement, and capacity development.

It is hosted at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana (UG), and the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).