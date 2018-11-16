7 trafficked women subjected to rituals

Five Nigerian women who allegedly lured seven young women to Ghana and forced them into prostitution after subjecting them to some rituals have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court
.
The five women, one of whom is pregnant, are Blessing Sunday, Jennifer John, Vivian Omotayo, Happiness Sunday and Joy Chima.
They all pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit
The case was
The victims - Happiness Odeche, 22; Nwoma Okazie, 20; Felix Kate, 22; Sofia Omakwa, 24; Esther
Upon their arrival in Ghana, the five accused women shared the seven victims amongst themselves to work as prostitutes instead of working in a restaurant.
The five also threatened the victims by collecting their hairs and pubic hairs, panties, victims fingernails and brassieres and also stripped them naked before a stream to curse them if they attempt to escape.
Prosecuting, Inspector George Amegah informed the court that in August 2018, the accused persons contributed money and planned to recruit people from Nigeria to boost their alleged prostitution trade in Ghana.
In September 2018, Happiness Sunday went to Nigeria and brought the seven victims to Ghana under the pretext of engaging them in a restaurant.
Mr Amegah said during their investigations, they found out that the five forced the victims into prostitution and exploited them.