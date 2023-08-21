6th Volta Trade Fair launched

Jemima Achivors Aug - 21 - 2023 , 06:29

The 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair has been launched with calls on businesses in the region to maximise opportunities to forge new partnerships and pioneer groundbreaking initiatives.

The multi-sectoral event under the auspices of the Eastern, Volta and Oti chapter of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Ghana Tourism Authority, among others, set forth the ambitious mission in 2019 to interlink businesses with new opportunities, catalyse innovative collaborations and also seed initiatives to create ripple effects across the region's ecosystem.

The two-week fair, scheduled to be held from November 26, 2023 to December10, 2023, will serve as an avenue to promote products and services of macro, small, medium and large-scale enterprises across the region's 18 districts and municipalities and other exhibitors from across the country, Togo, Nigeria and Kenya.

The AGI Volta/Oti/Eastern Chapter said it would position businesses in its jurisdiction to maximise the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

The Chairman of the Chapter, Dela Gadzanku, said the fair’s focal theme, 'Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade for Local Economic Development,' resonated with the broader aspirations of AfCFTA.

"The fair is poised to harness the potential of AfCFTA, steering global trade dynamics and kindling a profound metamorphosis on the economic landscape," he said.

The National Coordinator of Ghana AfCFTA Coordination Office, Dr Fareed Kwesi Arthur, emphasised the need for investments to drive Ghana's industrialisation drive to transform the country into an exporter of finished products rather than materials in their raw state for foreign exchange.

Take advantage

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, underscored the significance of private sector-led initiatives and urged both foreign and local investors to use the event as an opportunity to invest in the region's vast business and tourism potentials.

He also encouraged the private sector to be at the forefront in boosting the region's economic gains by aligning itself with government's efforts in its massive industrialisation vision.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Eliphas Barine, also called on the private sector in the country to participate fully in the event to create synergies that would boost their businesses.

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Dr Angela Lusigi, called for an enabling business environment, including the improvement of telecommunication infrastructure, to enable local businesses adapt to e-commerce and add value to their products to aid competitiveness on the global market.

Event

Beyond the central trade and investment exhibition, the fair's programme will feature a captivating array of ancillary events.

These include the much anticipated 2nd Volta Youth Summit, the inaugural Volta Women Entrepreneurs Summit, Sports Heroes Award and the Creative Arts Summit.

Additionally, the fair would organise the AfCFTA Youth Innovation Contest, Volta Tours, Volta Beer Festival and roundtable discussions addressing the automotive policy.