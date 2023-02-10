6 New paramount chiefs introduced to Greater Accra House of Chiefs

SIX chiefs in the Ga State who were recently elevated to paramountcy status have been introduced to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa.
The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, conferred the title on the Akanmadjen Mantse, Nii Ayikai III; the Otublohum Mantse, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II; the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor II; the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II; the Abola Mantse, Nii Ahele Nunoo III, and the Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor II.
They will formally become members of the house after the amendment of the Chieftaincy (Membership of the Regional House of Chiefs) Instrument, 2020, L.I. 2409.
The colourful ceremony, which was dominated by Ga-Dangme culture, was attended by traditional rulers, such as the Ga Mantse, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and Mantse of Osudoku, Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, and the Nungua Mantse, who is also the Vice-President of the house, Prof. Nii Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III.
Also in attendance were a member of the Council of State, E. T. Mensah, and the Administrator of Stool Lands, Maame Ama Edumadze Acquah.
Approval
Prof. Nii Welentsi said the six paramount chiefs were approved by the house following recommendations by members.
He urged them to use their elevation and positions to champion unity and development in their respective paramountcies.
“It is my firm conviction that these six newly elevated stools will use this opportunity to serve the house and Greater Accra as a whole,” he added.
He expressed concern over what he said was the worrying phenomenon of disputes emanating from determining the rightful occupant of a stool after the demise of a paramount chief.
Currently, he said, the region was faced with four of such cases, which were all pending in court.
“The house has decided that to avoid unnecessary litigations, it will put in place guidelines for appointing acting presidents of traditional councils in the event of the demise of a paramount chief,” Nii Welentsi said.
Unity
On behalf of his fellow chiefs, Nii Otintor said it was imperative for Ga-Dangmes to come together to form a unifying front to develop the region and also seek the welfare of the people.
He said it was unfortunate that despite their strategic location in the Greater Accra Region, the various Ga and Dangme stools were fraught with land litigation and chieftaincy disputes.
“There is no unity among us. We are fighting among ourselves, and if we continue like this, we will be deceiving ourselves that we are one people,” he added.
For her part, Mrs Acquah urged the chiefs to apprise themselves of the provisions of the new Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).
Background
In 1998, the then Ga Mantse, Nii Amugi Sorsey, initiated a move to get all the 12 divisions of the Ga State elevated to paramountcy status, but only six were granted — Tema, Nungua, Osu, Teshie, La and Ngleshie Alata.
It is expected that the elevation of the other six divisions by King Nii Tsuru will rally all the divisions around the Ga Mantse, as he pursues an agenda of unity which has eluded the Ga State, one of the foremost traditional areas in the country, for a long time.
