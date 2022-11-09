6 Basic schools get ICT centre

NTIAMOAH Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to education development and health promotion, has established a GH¢212, 184.00 Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre at Akyem Nkwateng in the Birim North District for six basic schools in the Nkwateng circuit.
The NGO also renovated a school block at Nkwateng Presbyterian Junior High School and equipped it with 21 desktop computers, 21 uninterrupted power supply (UPS) facility, a printer, one projector with a screen, air conditioner, tables and chairs, security doors and windows.
The Executive Director of Ntiamoah Foundation, Mercy Quansah Ansah inaugurated, the centre last Thursday, which coincided with the inauguration of reading clubs for 17 basic schools in the Birim North District.
Beneficiaries
She advised the teachers of the beneficiary schools of the ICT centre to pay special attention to the teaching of the pupils on how to use the computer in order to become computer literate.
According to Madam Ansah, since the establishment of the foundation in 2006, it had set up a mobile library at New Abirem which served more than 20 basic schools in the district.
Besides, she said the foundation had also constructed a modern kindergarten block for Akyem Ntronang Presbyterian basic school, donated medical equipment and medical supplies to a number of CHPS compounds in the district, renovated the maternity ward at the New Abirem Government Hospital and presented 20 basic schools in the district with e-learning materials.
More projects by the NGO
A board member of Ntiamoah Foundation, Julia Asante Anim, said her late father, RKA Asante, who brought Newmont Gold Akyem Mine to New Abirem, established the NGO in 2006 to raise the quality of education in the rural communities for the pupils to catch up with their counterparts in the urban areas.
She said the late Asante provided seed money for the foundation and also sought financial assistance from some foreign countries such as the US to fund the facilities for the communities.
Madam Anim seized the opportunity to appeal to the government to waive the taxes on education and health equipment imported by NGOs for needy communities.
The Birim North District Director of Education, Charles Kofi Acheampong, stated that the massive advancement in the world civilisation witnessed in recent times had come about as a result of the use of advanced technologies including the ICT.
He said “ICT has, therefore, become an indispensable discipline in our world if not our everyday life.”
Mr Acheampong was grateful to the Ntiamoah Foundation for providing the schools with the essential ICT centre and urged both the beneficiary teachers and pupils to take advantage of the facility to study computer science.
He, however, advised them to take proper care of the equipment to last longer.
Other speakers at the function chaired by the Kontihene of Nkwateng, Nana Amoah Asare III, included Dinah Yartey, the Coordinator of the Reading clubs, and Shiva Oppong Banahene, the Project Officer of Ntiamoah Foundation.