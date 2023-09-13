5 Needy institutions receive support from Ecobank workers

Ezekiel E. Sottie Sep - 13 - 2023 , 06:17

As part of its maiden Employee Volunteerism Day celebration this year, Ecobank Ghana has donated items worth GH¢280,000 to five institutions, with a pledge to remain committed to playing an important role in its communities.

The beneficiary institutions were the Weija Leprosarium which received water tanks, pumps and detergents, while the medical bills of expectant mothers, new mothers and needy children at the Church of Pentecost Hospital at Madina and the Suntreso Hospital in Kumasi were settled.

The female inmates of the Secondi Prisons in the Western Region also received a visitors shed, medical supplies, furniture, toiletries, detergents, a sewing machine and food items.

Three critically ill inmates of the prisons also had their bills spanning one year paid.

The Potter’s Village at Dodowa was also presented with food items, stationery, used clothing and shoes, malaria and typhoid test kits, toiletries and detergents.

At the presentation of the items at the Potter’s Village, an orphanage at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region on September 2, 2023, the acting Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Joana Mensah, said the actual celebration of the anniversary of the bank would take place from October to November this year to crown their activities.

Social contract

She said the donation to the five institutions gave them the unique opportunity to partly execute an important social contract that existed between the bank and its stakeholders in the name of corporate social responsibility, adding “We are today literally making the name and colours of Ecobank very visible at all five centres for a very good cause.”

She said ordinarily, Ecobank had been making corporate donations and engaging in many CSR programmes over the past three decades of their existence in Ghana.

However, the presentations were different in that it involved the mobilisation of some 1,264 employees in Ghana who made personal donations for the event.

“These contributions are purely voluntary, hence the name Ecobank Employee Volunteerism Initiative,” she stressed.

Ms Mensah said the bank made the presentations because society had been kind to them, and they deemed it appropriate to reciprocate that kindness by calling on their employees to always remember to give something back in turn every year, starting from the day of the donations.

She pledged that under that initiative, Ecobank employees would make cash and contributions in kind annually, aimed at making donations to identifiable institutions in deprived communities around the country.

The Executive Director of the Potter’s Village, Nana Ama Adu Owusu, thanked the bank for its support and neighbourliness which gave some amount of relief to the home, especially with the food items donated.

She appealed to the general public to always come to their aid as the number of the children at the Home kept on increasing year in year out.