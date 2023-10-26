5 Graphic journalists shortlisted for GJA awards

Joshua Bediako Koomson Oct - 26 - 2023 , 06:17

Five journalists of the Graphic Communicatons Group Ltd, have been shortlisted for recognition at this year’s Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony slated for October 29, in Accra.

They are Della Russel Ocloo, Mohammed Fugu, Kester Aburam Korankye, Efia Akese and Alberto Mario Noretti.

The Daily Graphic newspaper has also been nominated for the Best Newspaper of the Year Award.

The prestigious event would honour excellence and outstanding contributions of journalists within the media industry.

The theme for the event is: "Leveraging media freedom to sustain the democratic and security architecture: The litmus test of Election 2024".

Attendees

The event will attract many attendees, comprising Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives from local and international media partners, corporate organisations and members of the Journalism community.

Also in attendance would be the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Virginia E. Palmer.

This year’s ceremony will be presided over by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, with Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, delivering the keynote address.

Congratulatory message

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended all awardees for their dedication to media practice and for telling the most impactful stories.

He said they had demonstrated social responsibility, a hallmark in journalism, through their works.

The president gave an assurance that this year's event would be unique from the late-night format of previous editions.