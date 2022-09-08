5 Chinese nationals arrested in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators

Five Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators.
They were arrested by the police in a special operation on Wednesday night and Thursday dawn [September 8, 2022]
Read also: Police retrieve one of the missing Ellembelle excavators, DCE arrested for extortion
FIVE CHINESE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE ELLEMBELLE MISSING EXCAVATORS— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 8, 2022
The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022.
Full details follow. pic.twitter.com/5vCNcOgmQW
more to follow...