30 excavators seized within three weeks of Operation Halt relaunch

Within a period of three weeks after it was relaunched, the Operation Halt team of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has seized 30 excavators, destroyed four and immobilised four others on site.
A press release signed by the Director of Public Relations of the GAF, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi on Wednesday [November 9, 2022] indicated that the team has made significant gains after it’s relaunch on October 11, 2022.
The team has also "destroyed 103 Changfan machines, nine water pumping machines, five generator sets, two fuel storage tanks and other improvised mining equipment and structures.
Six motorbikes and one tricycle have also been seized.
Locations
The operations were conducted in the Southern and Central Command areas of Operational Responsibility of the Ghana Armed Forces.
“In the Southern Command Area of Operational Responsibility, the operations were conducted in Kade, Ofoase, Oda, and Pra Anom along the banks of Birim and Pra. In the Central Command Area of Operational Responsibility, the operations were conducted at Yawkrom, Agroyesum and Takorase along the River Offin” it added.
"Following these successful operations, there has been a gradual improvement in the turbidity of these Rivers", it stated
Arrests
However, the Operation Halt II teams have arrested eight suspected illegal miners at Banda Nkwanta in the Northern Command Area of Operational Responsibility.
The eight have been handed over to the Banda Nkwanta District Police.
MICHAEL ADDO LARBI
Naval Captain Director Public Relations